The supply of new cars and trucks is already constrained, and that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. High-demand and parts shortages are leaving dealer lots barren, and some GM dealers won’t be able to sell what’s still left on the lot. The automaker has had to issue a stop-sale order for the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD and the 2021 GMC Sierra HD, according to GM Authority.

GM Senior Communications Manager Dan Flores told the publication that the company had ordered its dealers to stop delivering certain 2021 heavy-duty truck models. Flores said that the company is looking into a “potential quality issue.” However, Flores wouldn’t elaborate on the issue, only saying that the company had no additional information to share about the order.

A GMC salesperson did tell GM Authority that GM issued the stop-sale order due to a wire chaffing problem. The issue could pose a fire hazard. The order only affects certain 2021 Silverado and Sierra HD models, and 2022 production is well underway. However, the inability to sell two popular models has to hurt as the chip shortage has really affected the Detroit automaker.

News of the stop-sale order arrives hot on the heels of GM announcing it will be replacing every Chevy Bolt battery module after the automaker discovered that a defect that could cause a fire. Earlier this month, GM had to halt production at nearly all of its assembly plants in the US because of the ongoing chip shortage that continues to affect global automotive industry.

GM didn’t say when it notified dealers of the stop-sale order nor how long it would last. With an identified problem, it might not take dealers long to see if their trucks are affected. The last thing any dealer wants right now is inventory it can’t sell to customers who are struggling to find new cars to buy.