The owner of the very first 2013 Scion FR-S sold in the US has put the special vehicle up for auction on Cars & Bids. As of this writing, the highest bid is $12,500, and the gavel falls on September 21 at 2:00pm EDT.

The car has a Whiteout exterior and black interior with red accents. The owner has performed a few modifications over the years, like adding a window tint, short-throw shifter, and aftermarket light bulbs. The FR-S has spent its entire life in California.

The odometer shows just 48,700 miles, which is remarkably low for a performance car from the 2013 model year. The only flaws that the seller mentions in the listing are rock chips on the hood and front bumper, the bumper separating from the headlight, and scrapes on the rear bumper.

The car came with lots of special goodies as the first FR-S to be delivered in this country, like a carbon fiber license plate frame, RC car, a car cover, and various pieces of paperwork. The seller is including all of these things in the sale.

The FR-S and its close sibling the Subaru BRZ were big deals when they arrived. There hadn't been a rear-drive, vaguely affordable performance car available from a Toyota brand since the demise of the MR2 Spyder in the 2007 model year. Subaru had never had a model like that in its American lineup.

There were some complaints about the models' modest power from a 2.0-liter flat four-cylinder making 200 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. However, many people came away impressed after driving it because of the tossable handling.

The model debuted as the FR-S, but Toyota renamed it GT86 in the US when it shuttered the Scion brand. The vehicle received yet another moniker for the upcoming second-generation that goes by GR 86.