Just a few weeks ago, Acura unveiled the 2022 NSX Type S at Car Week in Monterey, California. Along with a host of cosmetic and performance upgrades, the company stated that it would build just 350 total units with 300 of those cars headed for the US. But if you didn’t already place an order, it’s too late – we can confirm that all are spoken for.

With such a limited production run this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but customer interest was immediate. A source within Acura told Motor1.com that all 300 US-market Type S models were reserved (with deposits) within the first 24 hours and that now there is a waiting list stretching more than 100 people. The price formally starts at $169,500, and cars equipped with the lightweight package cost $182,500. As we know, the first VIN sold for much more.

The NSX Type is more than just a limited-run car. It wears a new more aggressive front fascia, along with new carbon elements like the rear diffuser and side sills. Power from the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 hybrid is up to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 newton-meters).

This comes via new turbochargers from the NSX Evo race car and increased battery capacity, which also allows the car to travel further in EV mode. The nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox has also been retuned, offering 50 percent quicker upshifts and a new rapid downshift mode.

We’ve been in love with the NSX for years now, driving it on more than one occasion and coming away smiling every time. Based on the upgrades given to the Type S, we anticipate it being just as much of a riot to drive – and likely a future classic based on initial reaction. Acura will begin production of the 2022 NSX Type S later this year at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio.