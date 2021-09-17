Chevrolet isn't just testing the Corvette Z06 at the Nürburgring, and this video catches four of them leaving a hotel parking lot near Columbus, Ohio. The person filming told Corvette Blogger that he also saw one driving while making no noise and presumed it was the rumored, electric E-Ray. Unfortunately, he didn't get the model on video.

The first three cars in the video are the more common Z06 we are seeing that have a large wing mounted to the rear deck. The second one has some slightly different camouflage that uses light-colored areas that highlight the hood, fender flares, rear fender inlets, and exhaust surround.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spied at the Nurburgring

The final Z06 we see has a body like the rest, except for not having the wing. Like with previous times seeing it, we expect this is the base model of the model, and the others have an optional performance package that adds the sporty parts.

These cars are driving so slow through the hotel parking lot that they don't offer a good chance to hear their engines. The good news is that the spy videos from the Nürburgring offer a fantastic opportunity to listen to the powerplant. It has a raspy howl that sounds like a banshee's scream.

The Z06 reportedly gets a 5.5-liter V8 with dual overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft. The rumored output is 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts), and the powerplant allegedly has a 9,000-rpm redline. It runs through a gearbox that might have a magnesium case and is capable of quick shifts.

The Z06 debuts on October 26 and goes on sale for the 2023 model year. According to Corvette Blogger, a convertible version of the Z06 is also on the way, but it's not clear whether that variant debuts at the same time or comes later.