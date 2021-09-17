The Ford Mustang Mach-E might be patrolling Michigan's roads soon because the automaker is submitting the EV to testing by the Michigan State Police. The EV will be part of the agency's 2022 model year police evaluation program that will run from September 18 to 20.

Ford is treating this as a pilot program. The testing aims to be a benchmark for deciding to explore a purpose-built, police use EV in the future. Ford claims: "law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide."

The police-use Mach-E that Ford is showing looks identical to the road-going model. The only difference is the big "Police" decal running along the flanks of the car. It doesn't have a light bar, and there are no photos of the interior showing the equipment we'd expect in a police car, like radios or extra displays.

Earlier in September, Ford debuted a concept for a Mach-E police car for the UK. It had even more extensive modifications than the one in America, including a light bar and a control panel for it below the infotainment screen.

The police use vehicles far differently than normal drivers. In addition to being on patrol, officers can sit for long periods in a location keeping an eye on a location or surveilling a suspect. Generally, a police car gets things like additional coolers for the engine oil and transmission fluid, but the Mach-E wouldn't need these things because it is an EV.

The quickest Mach-E available now is the GT Performance Edition that has a total of 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters) of torque. It gets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 3.5 seconds. That's plenty of performance for the police to respond to a scene quickly or chase down a bad guy.