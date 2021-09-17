When you hear the brand Bugatti, two concepts will always immediately come to mind: luxurious cars and top speed records. But the French carmaker hasn't limited itself to products we mere mortals can't afford.

We've seen a Bugatti smartwatch before and while that in itself was still quite a purchase, its price tag was way below the posh sports cars – unlike the other Bugatti watch with a tiny working W16, which actually costs a fortune.

But if you're still looking for the most affordable Bugatti out there, look no further. The answer comes from GilletteLabs – yes, Gillette, the grooming brand.

Gallery: GilletteLabs x Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor

GilletteLabs x Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor
8 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/4yz01/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/RG7qw/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/VP0z7/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/MNZkX/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/bqJgr/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/l9rEw/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/pKrbP/s6/gillettelabs-x-bugatti-special-edition-heated-razor.jpg

In a press release, the two companies have forged a partnership "to make every shaving experience exceptional." We couldn't agree more but that isn't because of the Bugatti Macaron embedded onto the razor's premium-grade aluminum-zinc handle – the latter's inspired by the Chiron Pur Sport.

The product of the partnership is Gillette's award-winning heated razor. Introduced in 2018 and recognized by Time Magazine as one of the smartest inventions of the year, the heated razor delivers instant soothing warmth for a more comfortable shave and "sensorial experience" with the push of a button.

A Razor Inspired By The Chiron Pur Sport:

bugatti chiron pur sport photos Bugatti Chiron Sport, Pur Sport Are All Eye Candy In Paris Photo Shoot
2021 bugatti chiron pur sport first drive 2021 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport First Drive Review: Making The Jump To Hyperspace

"Just as each Bugatti embodies the incomparable driving experience, this ultra-precise razor was developed not just to shave, but to create the utmost luxury at-home shaving experience," said Gary Coombe, CEO, P&G Grooming.

If you need to know the price, Bugatti unfortunately didn't disclose any but for reference, a regular Gillette Heated Razor sells for $200. That said, expect a bit of an added premium for the Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor, which should come with a magnetic wireless charging dock, two blades refill, co-branded custom cleaning cloth, and Smart plug.

Source: Bugatti

Jacob Oliva
By: Jacob Oliva
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com