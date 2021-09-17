It’s probably safe to say the Porsche 919 Hybrid completely changed the world of motorsport with its three consecutive overall wins at Le Mans from 2015 to 2017. In an uprated Evo form, the race car even lapped faster than a Formula 1 car at Spa and made an unofficial lap record on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. If you want to own a piece of that history, now is your chance.

Of course, no one will sell you an actual 919 Hybrid race car as it is currently taking a rest in the Porsche museum in the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart. However, probably the closest thing to the actual hybrid contender can now be yours. What you see in the gallery below is a 919 Hybrid showcar, 1 of 13 made by the automaker for demonstrational purposes. This is not just a cheap replica as Porsche used the original CAD data from the LMP1 race car to build the showcar.

Gallery: 2014 Porsche 919 Hybrid Showcar for sale

18 Photos

And if you are worried it could drip oil on your garage floor, don’t worry - there’s no drivetrain underneath the skin, which means you can even put it in your living room to match your Puma 911 Turbo-inspired shoes. The body of the car is made of fiberglass sitting on a steel frame, which probably means it’s not really heavy, too.

Porsche made these replicas for promotional activities and displayed them during different motorsport and automotive events. Some of the company’s sponsors for Le Mans, including DMG Mori and Schaeffler Technologies, also used the engine-less prototypes at their own events.

This particular example is finished in a livery that’s very similar to the color combo of the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 919, driven by Earl Bamber, Nick Tandy, and Nico Hülkenberg. The car will go under the hammer during RM Sotheby’s Miami auction scheduled for 6-13 October this year. Currently, there are no estimations about how much it would fetch during the sale.