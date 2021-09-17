One of the few remaining bastions of affordable performance, the 2022 Subaru BRZ carries a starting price of $27,995 for the manual gearbox. Those curious to find out how much it costs in fully loaded specification can go to the company's website and max out the configurator, which is now up and running. We've already ticked every single box on the options list, and the end result is a sticker price somewhere in the region of $40,000.

How did we get there? Going for the better-equipped Limited trim increases the starting price to $30,495 while opting for the six-speed automatic is going to set you back an extra $1,800. Even though there are no packages to be had since the Limited "already comes standard with loads of features" per Subaru, there are no fewer than 44 accessories, some of which are rather unusual for a sports coupe.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru BRZ

147 Photos

The 2022 BRZ can be ordered with a carbon fiber license plate frame ($119.95) and a Subaru-branded oil cap ($69.95), plus Subaru Tecnica International-branded goodies like the STI door handle protector ($29.95) and STI valve stem caps ($14.95). At an additional cost, the rear-wheel-drive machine can get other STI items, including a custom start button ($245.95) and a sportier shift knob ($215) for both the manual and automatic versions.

Those looking to make the BRZ look a bit more aggressive have the option of going for a trunk lid spoiler ($349.95) and a rear bumper diffuser ($699.95), while the front fender vent accent ($139.95) contributes to a slightly sportier side profile. The configurator also lists a Vortex Generator ($130), consisting of aero fins mounted where the roof meets the rear window.

Subaru hasn’t forgotten about your four-legged friend and is selling the new BRZ with a pet harness ($79.99) and a pet travel bowl ($39.99), not to mention a license plate frame ($34.95) in matte black or stainless steel with “Pet Lover” lettering and cute paw prints. Rounding off the upgrades for those who own dogs (or cats) are the pet carrier with a mobile pet bed ($199.99), a pet harness available in four sizes, and a small or medium pet bowl.

There’s even an ashtray ($27.95), LED dome lights ($68), LED footwell illumination ($210), exterior graphics kit ($250), door scuff protector ($105), rear bumper applique ($129), and door edge guards ($105). Miscellaneous items include all-weather floor liners ($65), a battery warmer ($55.98), sunshade ($80), and an auto-dimming mirror with compass and HomeLink ($355).

Rounding off the comprehensive list of accessories are the STI front, side, and rear under spoilers for $1,239.85 as well as upgrades for the trunk: cargo tray ($120), cargo net ($90), cargo organizer ($69.95). A car cover costs $139 and can be stored in a dedicated bag priced at $14.95. Add them all up, plus the $960 destination and delivery fees, and the new Subaru BRZ can cost as much as $40,000.

Pricing for its sister model, the 2022 Toyota GR 86, has yet to be revealed, but it can't be that much different seeing as how the two cars are largely the same.

You can play with the BRZ's configurator at the source link below.