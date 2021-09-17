The BMW 7 Series will be fully revamped for the 2023 model year with the redesign likely bringing a split-headlights design, an all-electric version, and - according to a new report - new gasoline engines. While electrification will be the focus when it comes to the powertrains, there is good news for ICE lovers coming from the rumor mill.

BMW Blog reports the base 7 Series will get a heavily upgraded version of the 3.0-liter (B58) straight-six gas engine. In the 735i, it will deliver about 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and if you opt for the 740i, it will produce 370 hp (276 kW). Of course, these are not official numbers yet, though we trust this source and believe they are correct.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series new spy photos

10 Photos

As a side note, the revised B58 engine is also expected to be offered on the X5, X6, and X7, but most likely, it will make its debut on the 2023 7 Series. The 5 Series in 540i trim should also get the new version of BMW’s 3.0-liter straight-six engine at some point.

While the updated B58 will surely be warmly welcomed, BMW fans will probably be more excited about the information that a brand new V8 will debut with the new 7 Series. Believed to be wearing the S68 internal designation, it will be based on the existing N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and will feature some sort of standard hybridization. According to BMW Blog, the output should be around 535 hp (399 kW), and just like the new 3.0, it should make its way to other large models of the company.

The all-electric version of BMW’s flagship sedan will admittedly be the most technologically advanced model in the new 7 Series range. According to preliminary details, it could have as much as 650 hp (485 kW) thanks to a large battery pack and dual motors driving all four wheels, making it the most powerful variant in the lineup.