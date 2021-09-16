The Ford Expedition appears to be the next model in the brand’s lineup that gets to wear the ST badge. While the badge tries to invoke sportier characteristics, vehicles like the Expedition are still expected to work, and that’s evident by the latest batch of Expedition ST spy shots.

The new pics capture the SUV towing a large trailer behind it. That doesn’t mean the Expedition ST won’t be quick and fun. New rumors suggest the model could offer up to 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) when it arrives, though the ST’s powertrain details are a mystery. The Expedition’s currently available twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 produces 400 hp (298 kW). The engine produces 450 hp (336 kW) in the Lincoln Navigator.

Whichever engine the ST gets, Ford will pair it with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, with the beast hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the five-second range. The SUV continues to wear a small bit of camouflage on the front and rear fascias, likely hiding a modest styling update. Other design features include large 22-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and a twin-tip exhaust. It looks like it’ll receive the same styling differentiators as the Explorer ST models.

We expect Ford will reveal the Expedition ST relatively soon. The lack of camouflage suggests the company is close to a debut, and we hope to see it before the end of the year, though Ford hasn’t provided any hints. Ford’s ST badge found a following with the Focus and Fiesta ST models, though those aren’t available in the US anymore. The badge is finding new life in an era of crossover and SUVs, and the Expedition is looking to be an appealing addition to Ford’s lineup. It’ll be joined by the Expedition Timberline that’s also in development.