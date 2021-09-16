Maserati counties to keep the next-generation GranTurismo hidden under a slick camouflage wrap and distracting foam cladding. The car hasn’t lost a lick of camouflage since we first saw it with its own body panels a few months ago, and a new batch of spy shots from Walter Vayr on Facebook shows Maserati is pretty serious about keeping the car’s design hidden from curious eyes.

However, no matter how hard Maserati tries, the 2022 GranTurismo looks like a GranTurismo. The tight-fitting camouflage can’t hide the car’s curvy front fenders nor its menacing rear haunches. Maserati’s slotted grille is clearly visible, too. At the rear, the quad-exhaust pipes hide under camouflaged taillights and an elegant-looking rear bumper. Cladding continues to distort the rear window surrounds.

The GranTurismo’s new looks will be joined by new powertrains. We don’t know specifics, though the company does have a new V6 that powers the MC20 that rumors suggest could power the new model. The Nettuno V6, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter unit, produces 621 horsepower (621 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. If Maserati uses it in the GranTurismo, it might not make the same output.

Maserati has said the new GranTurismo would also become the brand’s first model to offer a fully electric variant. The company is planning several others, though the GT will be the first. Rumors have pointed to the high-performance MC Stradale trim possibly offering more than 600 hp (447 kW), and the company could use the coveted nameplate on the all-electric variant.

Gallery: 2022 Maserati GranTurismo Teaser Images

5 Photos

The 2022 Maserati GranTurismo is expected to debut this year before it goes on sale next year. The convertible GranCabrio should debut alongside the coupe. However, we don’t expect to see the all-electric version arrive until sometime next year, which will be the first of several EVs from the Italian luxury performance brand.