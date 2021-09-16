Polestaring is doubling the size of its workforce to 500 people and still growing at the research and development hub in the UK. Their major goal right now is to develop the Polestar Precept from a concept and have it ready for production before 2025.

"Precept is a statement of intent for the brand in terms of design, technology, and sustainability," said Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D. "The production car will take an important step on the journey towards climate neutrality, and ours will be the team that delivers that."

Gallery: Polestar Precept

35 Photos

The Precept concept debuted in 2020. It's a four-door sedan with a fastback shape. Instead of a traditional grille at the front, Polestar calls this area the SmartZone and includes two radar sensors and a high-definition camera. A subtle wing integrates into the nose for directing air over the hood.

Inside, the driver looks at a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster. A 15-inch, portrait-oriented screen dominates the center stack. Beyond the tech, the interior has a minimalistic style. The cabin materials use lots of sustainable materials like recycled plastic bottles, reclaimed fishing nets, and recycled cork vinyl.

The Precept concept received positive impressions from the press and potential buyers when it debuted. The company plans to build it at a new factory in China. Polestar intends the site to be carbon neutral and be capable of highly connected automotive assembly.

The look of the Precept will influence other Polestar products. For example, the upcoming Polestar 3 electric performance crossover will reportedly take styling cues from the sedan concept.

The 3 will share a platform with the next-gen XC90. The new EV from Polestar will be available with single- or dual-motor layouts.

Polestar will build the 3 in the United States at the same site in Ridgeville, South Carolina, that Volvo uses to assemble the S60. The automaker will also begin producing the next-gen XC90 there in 2022.