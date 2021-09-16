Just earlier today we talked about a Porsche 959 prototype that is currently listed for sale. If you are into prototypes but can’t afford to spend a fortune on the Porsche, we have a way more affordable (and practical) and even rarer alternative. Of course, it doesn’t have the performance of the supercar from Stuttgart but it surely is a very unique vehicle.

This is the Peugeot 505 double-cab truck or, more precisely, a prototype of that vehicle. It was intended to go into mass production in the 1980s when French company Gruau built six prototypes for testing purposes. The firm’s plan was to receive a commercial vehicle status and benefit from cheaper taxes across Europe. The LCV status was rejected, though, forcing Gruau to cancel the production.

Gallery: 1985 Peugeot 505 truck for sale

5 Photos

Made to combine the advantages of a sedan and a utility vehicle, this vehicle was recently restored to its former glory and is now up for sale. It was first registered for public use as a regular station wagon on February 21, 1985, in France. During the thorough restoration process this summer, the little truck received full body respray, new upholstery, and a fully revised engine.

Speaking of the engine, there’s a 2.5-liter diesel under the hood, though we don’t know whether it’s in naturally aspirated or turbocharged form. Just for the record, the 2.5 diesel had three different versions (NA, turbo, and turbo+intercooler) with power ranging from 75 horsepower (56 kilowatts) to 110 hp (71 kW). Power is delivered to the front wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox. Also worth noting is that the 505 had the option for a 2.8 V6 engine, also used in the DeLorean DMC-12.

Back to this truck prototype, it will go under the hammer later this month during the Aguttes sale in France. According to the company that sells it, it is expected to fetch between €20,000 and €30,000, or approximately $23,700 – $35,500.