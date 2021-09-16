We usually associate the words "Ford" and "van" with the comprehensive Transit lineup of workhorses, but in some parts of Europe, there's a smaller utilitarian model slotting below the likes of the Transit Connect or the more compact Tourneo Connect. Yes, the Fiesta Van is sticking around for 2022 and benefits from the same styling and design tweaks applied to the regular supermini.

It's still a three-door, two-seat affair, but now with matrix LED headlights featuring a glare-free high beam function. The pint-sized van even comes in two different trim levels – Trend and Sport – each featuring its own exterior styling traits and individual wheel designs. Not only is the Fiesta the only B-segment hatchback still offered on the Old Continent without rear doors, but it's also the sole supermini-based van after the Corsavan was axed a few years ago.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Fiesta Van facelift

9 Photos

Customers will be able to get one with glorious 15-inch steel wheels or upgrade to alloys available up to 18 inches in size. Boundless Blue and Beautiful Berry join the color palette, and there are black surrounds for the taillights. The Blue Oval at the front now sits on the grille, which is slightly bigger to enable "greater road presence."

Already a rather unusual vehicle, the Fiesta Van can be ordered with a sports suspension that lowers the ride height a bit. Inside, Ford is offering a two-tone red and ebony trim with red stitching while the seats are more comfortable than before thanks to a new foam. There's enough room behind them for items up to 1,283 millimeters (50.5 inches) long while the load volume measures 0.96 cubic meters (33.9 cubic feet). The little van offers a maximum payload capacity of 531 kilograms (1,170 pounds).

Much like the standard supermini, the Fiesta Van will be powered exclusively by a 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine with or without a mild-hybrid setup and producing nearly 125 horsepower. In some markets, the car will be offered with an E85 fuel-compatible powertrain, meaning the engine will run on 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline.

The order books are set to open this fall and the first deliveries will take place early next week.