Ford truck enthusiasts are having it rough right now. We're not talking about supply chain shortages or reliability concerns on some models. Few segments engage in trash talk like the pickup truck crowd, and with the Ram TRX dominating the scene both on and off-road, team Ford doesn't have anything to fire back with. Actually, team Ford still doesn't have anything, but team Hennessey does. And that might be enough, for now.

Say hello to the latest monster from Hennessey Performance. This is the Venom 775 F-150, and if you haven't figured it out yet, 775 is what you'll find under the hood. Hennessey starts with a standard F-150 Crew Cab rocking a 5.0-liter V8 then adds a whopping supercharger. Fuel, air, and exhaust systems are tweaked accordingly, and with a tune to make it all work together, 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts) with 685 pound-feet (929 Newton-meters) of torque is the result. That's considerably more power than you'll find in a stock TRX, so stick that in your tailpipes, Ram fans.

To rub more salt into those TRX wounds, Hennessey shows off the Venom's advantage with the drag race video at the top of this article. Surprising as it may seem, the truck with more power and less weight pulls away in a roll race. From a stop ... actually, the video doesn't show the trucks racing from a stop, presumably because the TRX and its full-time four-wheel-drive system would win. But that doesn't matter, because nobody races from a stop.

The Venom 775 isn't just about one-upping a stock TRX for power. Hennessey also adds a six-inch overall lift to the 4x4 F-150. 20-inch custom wheels with 35-inch off-road tires give the truck extra bite off the pavement, but with an otherwise stock suspension, you probably don't want to launch it over sand dunes. Beefy front and rear bumpers complete the look, along with the requisite Hennessey badging of course.

Pricing for the Venom 775 F-150 is predictably high, but actually, it's not as crazy as you might expect. Hennessey says the typical price will fall between $90,000 and $110,000, depending on optional add-ons. That price includes the F-150, so cost-wise it's pretty darned close to the TRX and Hennessey offers a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty to boot. Only 100 will be made, so if you're tired of waiting for the Raptor R to arrive, this could be your ticket to immediate pickup truck bragging rights.