Singer is no stranger to getting attention. The California-based company is renowned for its custom air-cooled Porsche 911 creations, and it continues to deliver stunning vehicles. Earlier this year, the company introduced two DLS models, which showed up at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now, new spy photos show one 911 DLS – a dark green 964 – testing at the Nurburgring race track right in Porsche's backyard during an industry test day.

The DLS moniker standard for Dynamics and Lightweighting Study, which has Singer making its creations lighter and faster than ever before. This is achieved with a host of carbon-fiber pieces and its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that Singer co-developed with Williams. The engine generates 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). That's quite a lot of power to have wrapped in such stylistically pleasing package, but that's how Singer likes to do it.

The company uses carbon fiber to upgrade the car's aerodynamics while eliminating unnecessary weight. Williams also assisted Singer in developing a new underbody, which helped further reduce the car's curb weight thanks to the use of advanced materials like titanium and magnetism. A lightweight suspension also contributed to the savings, all of which improved the car's handling.

Singer plans to produce just 75 DLS models, offering it on client-specification cars, which means they'll be a rarity on the road. It's nice the spy photographers were able to capture the Singer at the famous race track, the custom 911 looking gorgeous at the Green Hell. Singer's DLS models are just one new creation from the company. It's also working on an All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS), though that is undergoing a small redesign to please Porsche. Singer's future looks exciting.