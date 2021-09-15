We will see the new Maserati Grecale revealed before 2021 is done. Maserati announced a debut date of sometime in November, but today we're getting a sneak peek at the sporty crossover's interior. Or at least, the more important parts anyway.

We glimpsed the Grecale's greenhouse once before; we have Walter Vayr on Facebook to thank for those images plus this new round which reveals much of the dash. A surprisingly small touchscreen display is foremost in the photo, though it's not necessarily a bad thing. With the Grecale positioned below the Levante, the infotainment system looks well-proportioned for a compact SUV. It borrows the round clock from the Levante sitting atop the dash, but the overall design looks Grecale-specific in terms of layout and trim. Its sporty nature also comes through with the massive paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Outside, we see the same blue-black camo wrap spied on previous prototypes. To be more specific, this appears to be a lower-trim model due to the wheels having a more solid appearance and the modest exhaust tips at the back. A prototype believed to be the Trofeo was caught on camera with more elaborate wheels and prominent red brake calipers, not to mention bold trapezoid exhaust finishers beneath the rear fascia. As such, it's quite possible we'll see a larger touchscreen in the range-topping Grecale versus what we see here.

These images remind us that, though technically a crossover, the Grecale is a very low-slung machine. It should match up well to the Porsche Macan, and if it wields the twin-turbocharged, 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) 3.0-liter V6 from the MC20, it could be a legit rocketship. If it borrows the 505-hp (377-kW) twin-turbo six from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio (of which the Grecale shares its platform), the compact Maserati would still be a super SUV. That said, we also expect a mild-hybrid version and eventually, something all-electric.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Photos

32 Photos

The Grecale journey officially begins approximately two months from now. That's plenty of time for more teasers and spy photos to further whet our appetite.