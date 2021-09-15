Towards the end of July, Australian company H2X Global announces its return with a T6 Ford Ranger-based hydrogen fuel-cell EV called the Warrego. It looks like all systems are a go for the emissions-free truck and now pricing has been revealed courtesy of Australia's CarSales.

According to the publication, the H2X Warrego will start at 189,900 AUD ($139,000) for the base 66 variant. The mid-variant Warrego 90 will sell for 235,000 AUD ($172,000), while the top-spec 90 XR will be asking for a whopping 250,000 AUD ($183,000).

Of note, these prices include shipping fees once deliveries begin in April 2022.

Gallery: H2X Warrego Ford Ranger Hydrogen FCEV

7 Photos

CarSales reports that H2X is claiming more than 250 units have already been ordered locally, as well as outside the Land Down Under. It isn't clear though whether these are actual orders or the limited pre-order launch offer from the Warrego's microsite. The offer, which closes on November 1, 2021, doesn't come with an up-front fee but saves your spot at the demo happening in the same month.

The exclusive Warrego website also lists the initial specs of the FCEV truck variants. The top-spec 90 XR is touted to come with a 121 horsepower (90 kW) fuel-cell peak power, plus a 295-hp (220-kW) motor and a 134-hp (100 kW) supercapacitor. Torque is rated at 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters), with a 2,500-kilogram (5,512-pound) towing capacity.

Meanwhile, the Australia-developed T6 Ranger is about to get a next-generation revamp by the end of the year. The Blue Oval has already teased the model with a firm announcement that it will be revealed by the end of the year. It will become available in showrooms, most likely in ASEAN and Australian markets, by 2022.

While the teased midsize truck is still in wraps in the teaser, our recent spy shots show some hint on its design, including an inevitable peek at its interior coming from an Everest prototype.