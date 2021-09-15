The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will now go on sale in the United States this winter, rather than the fall as in the original plan. The automaker has already updated its website with the new date, Electrek discovered.

Motor1.com reached out to Hyundai for more information about the reason for the change. It's not clear whether the microchip shortage is the culprit.

Our partners at IEVs already had a chance to get a close look at the Ioniq 5. In the US, the model comes with a battery pack with a total capacity of 77.4 kilowatt-hours. Customers can select either a single motor powering the rear wheels making 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts) or a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system with 320 hp (239 kW).

Hyundai is targeting a range of 300 miles (483 kilometers) for the rear-drive version. The all-wheel-drive SE and SEL can go an estimated 269 miles (433 kilometers), and all-wheel-drive Limited drops this to 244 miles (393 kilometers).

The Ioniq 5 is able to charge at up to 220 kilowatts. This reportedly allows for charging from 20 percent to 80 percent in around 18 minutes.

The Ioniq 5 is available in SE, SEL, and Limited trim levels. Pricing isn't available for any of them yet. There are six exterior colors: Phantom Black, Cyber Gray, Atlas White, Digital Teal, Lucid Blue, and Shooting Star matte gray. Inside, there are three choices: Obsidian Black, Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, and Dark Teal/Dove Gray.

Hyundai is currently developing a performance-focused N variant of the Ioniq 5. The powertrain changes are still a mystery, but the Kia EV6 on the same platform is available with up to 576 hp (430 kW), so there's room for the company to boost the model's output. Spy shots show the Ioniq 5 N with upgraded brakes and wheels with skinny spokes. Suspension upgrades are expected, too.

It's not clear when the Ioniq N might go on sale in the US. The delay of the standard model might mean a longer wait for the performance version.