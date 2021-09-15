Back in April, Elektron announced the Quasar electric hypercar. The announcement came with astronomical numbers – a total system output of over 2,300 hp (1,715 kW), a sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 1.65 seconds, and a limited top speed of 280 mph (450 km/h).

Only 99 units of the Quasar will ever be built, with deliveries that were supposed to begin after its launch in 2023. Before the Quasar hits reality, Elektron announces another model in its yet-to-be-made lineup.

Meet, the Truva all-electric supercar, the less powerful sibling of the Quasar but equally incredible on paper.

Gallery: Elektron Truva Electric Supercar

Just like its older brother, the Truva is supposed to run on all four wheels but unlike the Quasar, it has three motors instead of four, with two motors powering the rear axle and one at the front. Elektron claims an overall output of 1,400 hp (1,044 kW), far less superior than the Quasar but still more than the initial Elektron One from last year.

Initial information about the Truva includes an "innovative composite chassis" while dampening is taken care of by a pushrod suspension system. As for the juice, initial specs proclaimed a 100 kWh battery pack.

Perhaps the most viable reason for introducing a Truva below the Quasar is the pricing. Elektron said that the Truva will start at 600,000 euros or around $710,000. Those numbers will of course change come the hypercar's expected launch in 2023, six months after the proposed launch of the Quasar.

Suppose these two become a reality, a convertible version of the Truva is said to follow the coupe version illustrated in the gallery above. Then again, do these images entice you to wait for the actual car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.