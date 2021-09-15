The DBX is Aston Martin’s cash cow and the automaker wants to milk every possible niche with its performance luxury SUV. No fewer than six new additions to the lineup are planned for the next few years, and our photographers recently spied a test prototype lapping the Nurburgring at a decent pace. What is it? This is what we know so far.

For starters, our spies told us this is a V12-powered model, though we did our own research based on the vehicle’s registration plates and discovered it has a V8 engine under the hood. We were hoping to see the new performance range-topper of the DBX family, but it seems that Aston Martin is working on something different here.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX facelift spy photos

32 Photos

Obviously, there are changes to the front end. There’s a weird kind of disguise covering most of the front bumper and the grille pattern looks different than what we know from the production DBX. These two touches most likely indicate a refreshed version of the DBX is currently under development and it could get minor visual revisions.

Whatever Aston’s plan is with this prototype, we hope the V8-powered model will get more power. Don’t get us wrong - 547 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in the US specification is far from being insufficient, but the more, the better when it comes to performance SUVs.

On a side note, last month we spied the hybrid version of the DBX testing on the same German track. A mild-hybrid model is also under development and, in fact, it should debut before the year’s end. A sportier and more powerful variant is planned for next year, and in late 2022 we will probably see a plug-in hybrid model powered by an electrified Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine.