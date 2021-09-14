GM's mid-size pickup trucks are due for a significant makeover. The current-generation Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon went on sale in some global markets way back in 2012, though the Chevy didn't reach North America until 2014 as a 2015 model. Its upscale GMC sibling followed a year later, so a thorough revamping is in store.

These photos catch a GMC Canyon prototype parked somewhere in the Colorado mountains. This is actually the first time we've seen either version of the next-generation Chevy or GMC midsizer in public, and as you can clearly see, GM doesn't want people getting a close look. Aside from the heavy camouflage covering the entire truck, a hasty cover was pulled out and draped over the test vehicle as our spy photographer moved in for close-ups.

The covers hide body lines, but it's clear that the mid-size formula won't change too much. Grille details are obscured, but the proportions suggest this wears the broader face of the GMC Canyon. Furthermore, the chunky fenders and modest suspension height point to this being an AT4 model. The photographer does get up-close to the tires, showing a set of 265/65 Goodyear Wranglers on 18-inch wheels. The tires aren't as aggressive as those on the current AT4, but that will likely change before production begins.

Gallery: 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 Spy Photos

7 Photos

We haven't heard much about interior designs, and these photos don't give us a proper glimpse inside. If the recently unveiled Chevrolet Silverado is an indication, look for both the Colorado and Canyon to gain larger infotainment screens packed into a greenhouse that's not quite so chunky and dated. It won't follow the minimalist approach seen in some vehicles, so there should still be plenty of buttons and knobs for controlling various features. As for technology, Super Cruise probably won't make it to the mid-size fleet, but we've learned to never say never.

As for power, GM will likely follow the Ford Ranger's lead by offering just a single four-cylinder engine option. The leading candidate is GM's turbocharged 2.7-liter mill pumping out 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts), which would comfortably exceed its Blue Oval competition by a few ponies.

The next-generation Canyon and Colorado are expected for the 2023 model year. That means a debut sometime in early-to-mid 2022 is likely, barring COVID or microchip-related delays.