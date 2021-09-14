Unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn allow any make or model to pick its own cruising speed. Various types of vehicles can attempt to hit or even reach their top speeds, regardless of their performance, though more is better. However, it’s not every day that a Pagani Zonda F, a rare hypercar that arrived in 2005, hits the iconic road in a new video from Shmee150.

The Zonda F is one of 25 in the world and was the most thorough reworking of Pagani’s first model at the time of its debut. However, it continued to feature the naturally aspirated 7.3-liter V12 engine. Pagani sourced it from AMG and made several improvements for the F that allowed it to produce 594 horsepower (443 kilowatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Shmee150 gets his change behind the wheel, with traffic keeping him at reasonable speeds, but it doesn’t take long for the road to clear and for his right foot to get oddly heavy on the throttle. The video’s glory doesn’t come from the blurring footage of slow, left-lane traffic – it comes from the soundtrack. The camera picks up much of the exhaust’s violent pops and burbles, which likely sound even better in person, something very few people will ever get to experience.

Shmee does several pulls in the Pagani, tiptoeing around the 200-miles-per-hour (321-kilometers-per-hour) mark during several of them. Shmee also deliveries his commentary behind the wheel about driving such a rare and expensive car, including how much effort it takes to drive. The Pagani Zonda was an alien when it arrived in 1999, and the Zonda F somehow made it crazier. The company has only ever made two models, though they’ve spawned several variants and special editions, but that doesn’t make its supercars any less exciting to see on the road. They’re still rare machines that look like rolling works of art.

