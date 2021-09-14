The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado half-ton pickup truck is still fresh in our minds, having just debuted on September 9. The larger heavy-duty trucks are still under wraps and will likely debut in 2022 for the 2023 model year. If new rumors about power are true, updated styling won't be the big news for the Silverado HD. Class-leading horsepower and torque will be the talk of the town.

The rumor comes from TFLtruck, which claims an insider spilled the beans on output for the 2023 Silverado HD with the Duramax diesel. The V8 will allegedly produce 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) a 1,085 pound-feet (1,471 Newton-meters), which would place the Silverado HD (and its GMC Sierra HD stablemate) at the top of the pack in terms of overall power. Similarly, it would also be the first full-size diesel pickup truck to exceed the 500-hp mark.

By comparison, the current Ford Super Duty is the horsepower champion at 475 hp (354 kW) from its 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8. When it comes to torque, that title goes to crosstown rival Ram and its 6.7-liter Cummins I6 producing 1,075 pound-feet (1,457 Nm) of twist. If the report proves accurate, GM would claim the overall crown as the most powerful full-size pickup on the market. And when it comes to trucks, we all know how much automakers love to brag about power.

At this point, it's just an unsubstantiated rumor and GM isn't talking about it. That said, it's certainly a plausible rumor considering how Detroit automakers love to steal best-in-class titles from rivals. Considering these stats have GM eclipsing Ford by just 30 hp and Ram by only 10 lb-ft, frankly, it sounds like something an automaker would do – bump things up just enough to claim the top spot.

Now that the updated half-ton Silverado is revealed, the HD models should follow suit for the 2023 model year. Whether it gets a 505-hp diesel option remains to be seen, but with GM currently trailing its diesel-powered competition in overall power, some kind of underhood increase is pretty much guaranteed.