Toyota found itself in a bit of a conundrum earlier this year when a leaked image exposed the next-gen Tundra’s exterior styling. The automaker quickly released an official photo confirming the truck’s bold new look, but we’ve learned little about it since then. Toyota instead leaned into its teaser campaign that continues today with a new clip announcing the truck’s debut date – September 19.

Toyota’s teaser campaign has focused on hyping the Tundra TRD Pro model that will be available. The company has not only teased the rugged truck’s variable drive modes, but it also teased its suspension, which is leafless at the rear. We saw Toyota tease the interior, including the infotainment display and the truck’s power sliding rear window. The truck looks like it’ll be a substantial improvement over the current-gen pickup in both styling and features.

Toyota also teased the engine, though specifics remain elusive. It appears to be a V6 unit, and speculation points to that engine being the twin-turbocharged unit that powers the new Land Cruiser. The engine produces 409 horsepower (304 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque in that application. The Tundra is expected to share its TNGA-F platform with the SUV, and its 10-speed automatic gearbox. There’s no word on whether it will replace the naturally aspirated 5.7 V8 that’s currently available, though the new engine should be more powerful and more efficient.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to get all our questions answered. Toyota will reveal the 2022 Tundra this Sunday, September 19. Toyota hasn’t given a specific time to tune in, but the company’s consumer-facing landing page for the new truck shows two “Coming Soon” slots for future teasers. Maybe we’ll see more of the interior or get another – better – look at what’s under the hood. The new Tundra arrives hot on the heels of the Ford F-150 Lightning and the facelifted Chevy Silverado.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra teasers