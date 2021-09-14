If you're shopping for a 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 but want it to have all-wheel drive the company is now announcing ranges for these models. The ID.4 Pro AWD has an EPA-estimated range of 249 miles (400.7 kilometers), and the ID.4 Pro S AWD can cover 240 miles (386.2 kilometers).

The table below shows the ranges for the versions of the ID.4 available now in the US. Since the First Edition is no longer available, we don't include it.

Model Range ID.4 Pro RWD 260 Miles ID.4 Pro AWD 249 Miles ID.4 Pro S RWD 250 Miles ID.4 Pro S AWD 240 Miles

The EPA estimate indicates the ID.4 Pro AWD gets 102 mpge in the city, 90 mpge highway, and 97 mpge combined. For the ID.4 Pro S AWD, these figures are 98 mpge city, 88 mpge highway, and 93 mpge combined.

Both AWD models produce a total output of 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of torque from an electric motor powering each axle. The vehicles have a battery pack with a gross capacity of 82 kilowatt-hours. The system supports 125-kilowatt charging that can go from 5 percent to 80 percent capacity in around 38 minutes.

The ID.4 Pro AWD starts at $43,675, and the Pro S AWD goes for $48,175. Both are still eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. For both models, the premium over the rear-drive version is $3,680. Buyers also get three years of unlimited charging from the Electrify America network.

The ID.4 is still in its first year of sales in the US. As of the second quarter of 2021, VW has delivered a total of 6,230 of them in America. Of those, the automaker moved 5,756 units in Q2 alone.