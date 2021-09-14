Turn up your speakers and enjoy three minutes of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette Z06 lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife at high speed. The engine sounds fabulous.

The Z06 is back at the Ring for more testing. In August, the development team was planning to make an attempt at a timed lap to see what the new car was able to do. Judging by what's on display here, the crew might have been preparing for another attempt because the driver was pushing the Corvette hard.

The leading rumor is that the Z06 uses a version of the C8.R race car. It's allegedly a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with dual-overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft. The output is reportedly around 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts), and the redline might be as high as 9,000 rpm.

The gearbox comes from Tremec and allegedly has a magnesium case. This video is another example that the transmission is capable of very quick shifts.

The Z06 has a more aggressive body with a larger front splitter and canards on the corners of the nose. The openings in the rear fenders are even bigger than on the standard Corvette, too. At the back, four exhaust pipes come out of the center of the tail.

We haven't yet had a good look inside the Z06. Given the vehicle's focus on performance, it is safe to expect heavily bolstered seats and possibly sporty trim like brushed metal or carbon fiber.

There are signs of Chevy offering an optional performance pack for the Z06 that would include parts like the big wing, sticky tires, and probably some parts that aren't so easy to see. Some of the cars during testing don't have these components.

The Z06 will debut on October 26, 2021, but won't go on sale until the 2023 model year. This suggests an arrival at dealers in mid-2022.