Lamborghini revived the Countach nameplate earlier this summer with an Aventador-based V12 hybrid supercar which is already sold out. There are alternative ways to buy a Countach, though the most recent one requires a lot of additional investments after the purchase. Thankfully, the Italian manufacturer seems to be working on yet another Countach revival, and it could take a more traditional form.

Lamborghini has just released a teaser video hinting at “some exciting news for you.” Nothing can be confirmed at this point, though there are certain facts that make us believe the Sant'Agata Bolognese supercar company is preparing a full restoration project of the original Countach. And by the original, we mean the first Countach prototype.

At the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini displayed the LP500 prototype which was later used for pre-production testing by the factory and was eventually crashed. It had a 3.9-liter V12 engine sitting on a partial spaceframe steel chassis. The V12 was very similar to the engine that powered the production version of the Countach, which made its official debut in 1974.

The teaser video shows glimpses of the interior of what seems to be a classic car, and this is another hint at a potential restoration project for the original Countach. Lamborghini also says the vehicle it is about to unveil soon “paved the road to the future” 50 years ago, and now it’s coming back to the road.

Of course, we can’t be 100 percent sure about what’s coming from Lamborghini, though there are strong hints about what to expect. A new Miura? That’s also possible and we can’t rule it out for the moment. Whatever the new project is, however, it is surely going to be an exciting thing.