If you want a really capable off-roader, you probably need to take a look at the second-hand market. Sure, there are new models that definitely have more than adequate performance off the road, but no one will really take a brand new six-figure luxury SUV to the trails. And if you really want something proven, the original Range Rover is likely the answer.

The vehicle from the gallery below is a bit more special, though. It is one of just six prototypes built by Land Rover as experimental prototypes designed and commissioned by the Special Projects division of the manufacturer. They were all built on a 10 inch longer wheelbase with the original plan being to make them more suitable for use as an ambulance. All six units were assembled by a company called Spencer Abbot in Birmingham.

This particular example is even rarer. It is one of two units made as a stepped ambulance and is actually the only right-hand-drive example in existence. It was retained by Land Rover’s Special Projects as a demonstrator vehicle for a few years. To a certain extent, this body style was the predecessor of the Land Rover Discovery with its raised roof at the back.

In 1973, the SUV was sold to serve as an ambulance and it remained in service for the next 44 years. Then, in 2017, it was sold to a new owner and about a year later, it underwent a full restoration and conversion to a shooting brake. Since the restoration was completed, the vehicle has been sitting in a garage and, according to a new ad, its condition is “near excellent.”

Given its rarity and history, this Range Rover shooting brake is expected to fetch between £80,000 and £120,000 (approximately $111,000-$166,500) during a Goodwood auction on September 18.