Mazda has several important novelties for the 2022 model year in the United States. In addition to the refreshed 2022 CX-5, customers will be happy to learn every Mazda crossover in the country will be sold as standard with an all-wheel-drive system. The move, the company says, comes to support “the brand’s dedication to deliver unparalleled driving pleasure for all owners.”

Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system will be standard on all 2022 crossovers and SUVs, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9. It’s too early to say how this addition to the standard equipment will affect the price lists of the said models but we guess they’ll become a little more expensive for the 2022 model year. After all, the standard AWD for all crossovers “is part of the Mazda brand’s expansion into the premium space.”

With the i-Activ AWD, the automaker believes it is building a connection between the driver and the car. The system continuously monitors the weight transfer depending on the acceleration and cornering of the vehicle and shifts power to the appropriate wheels to provide optimum traction. The firm explains the system not only enhances the vehicle’s performance but also provides additional safety.

As a reminder, prices for the entry-level CX-3 crossover for 2021 started at $20,790, while the CX-5 - Mazda’s best-selling model in the United States - had a starting price of $25,370. For the 2022 MY, the latter benefits from visual upgrades, new safety and assist systems, and - of course - a standard AWD system. Also new for 2022 is the updated Mazda Intelligent Drive Select technology that allows the driver to customize the drive modes depending on the road conditions.