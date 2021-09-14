14 years. That's when the Nissan GT-R first graced the motoring world. Here we are in 2021, still celebrating Nissan's continued production of its enduring supercar. Now, it comes with a colorful twist in the form of the 2021 GT-R T-spec.

As mentioned in the headline, this latest special-edition GT-R will be available in Millennium Jade. Skyline fans know it was last used on the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür, one of the rarest GT-Rs of them all. The color has never been offered in North America, but it's now one of two choices for the new T-Spec. Midnight Purple is the second color choice, which Nissan says is a "modern interpretation" of two previous purples – Midnight Opal from another special-edition GT-R released in 2014, and Midnight Purple III from the old Skyline R34 V-Spec.

Gallery: Nissan GT-R T-spec (Japan)

27 Photos

What else does the GT-R T-spec have to offer? Think of it as a tamer GT-R Track Edition without the suspension upgrades. You get the Track's wider front fenders and carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Rays forged aluminum wheels finished in gold sit at the corners, with carbon-ceramic brakes behind them. Brake air guides from the GT-R Nismo are also part of the package, and of course, you can't have a special-edition GT-R without body-colored mirrors, black hood ducts, and plenty of T-spec badging inside and out. Speaking of inside, you'll find a new Mori Green interior color with plenty of leather, suede, and Alcantara.

The powertrain is untouched, which means 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) from the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 driving all four wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Rumors of a final-edition GT-R with 700 hp (522 kW) persist, but alas, those rumors are not proven true today.

Nissan says the GT-R T-spec slots above GT-R Premium, but the automaker is coy about how many it will build. One thing the press announcement clearly states is that yes, this is a 2021 model. Usually, September debuts are all about next year's models but with the GT-R already being 14 years old, we don't blame Nissan for wanting to slow the clock down a bit. As such, we suspect the T-spec will be very limited in production, but it will reach America in the winter with a starting price of $138,490, not including $1,795 in destination fees.