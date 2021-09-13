Ford is already teasing the next-generation Ranger, which is likely debuting in the coming months. It’s closely related to the Everest, the Ranger’s SUV sibling, which was recently caught testing in Europe. The new spy photos from our friends at Motor.es give us a glimpse inside the SUV for the first time, previewing what the Ranger’s interior could look like when Ford reveals it.

The photos show an interior that looks virtually unchanged from the current-generation Everest and Ranger. Nothing is covering the interior, and there’s really no reason for copious camouflage. The dash and instrument panel look unchanged from the current models, though there are small differences. The shift lever sticking out of the center console is gone, replaced with Ford’s rotary dial one. There’s also a dial for the drive mode selector, and the steering wheel looks like it has a new design.

Gallery: New Ford Everest Spy Photos

15 Photos

These new dials stick out against the black-on-black interior, tacked onto the center console in their new positions. The lack of camouflage and the janky installation of the new pieces, including the electronic parking brake, suggest this isn’t the SUV’s final interior design. We expected to see more significant changes, though those could be hiding in a different test vehicle. We haven’t seen the new Ranger’s interior, either, which could be vastly different from the one spotted here.

The next-gen Ford Ranger will join the recently redesigned Ford F-150 and the all-new Ford Maverick in the automaker’s expanding truck lineup while sharing its underpinnings with the next-gen VW Amarok pickup. Ford and VW agreed to share the truck’s platform between the two automakers. Powertrain details remain elusive, though previous spy pics suggest there’ll be a plug-in hybrid variant available alongside a sportier Raptor variant, with other engines also available. Ford is expected to debut the Ranger sometime later this year. We think it’ll go on sale in 2022 for the 2023 model year.