Here is a fresh look at the production version of the Volkswagen ID Buzz electric van. It gets a full debut in 2022 and should be on sale in the United States in the latter part of 2023.

VW still keeps this development vehicle under some camouflage, but there are clear similarities to the ID Buzz concept. Both share an ultra-short nose. Looking closely, you can see there are decals around the headlights to make the lamps appear larger. The mesh in the lower fascia has larger openings than on the show car.

Along the side, you can see the cover for the charging port on the driver side front fender. There's a large, covered window, and a covering on the rear pillar suggests there might be even more glass there. The van rides on five-spoke wheels with a vaguely retro style.

VW's engineers put a lot of camouflage on the rear hatchback. The company covers the emblem, and there are decals over the taillight. A fairly large spoiler attaches to the roof.

Spy shots in June revealed the Buzz's cabin. That one had a fairly tiny digital instrument cluster, and the gearshift attached to the side of it on a little nub. The infotainment screen stuck out from the center stack.

VW plans to launch the production-spec Buzz in three variants. There will be the six-passenger version with all of the occupants facing forward. A family-focused variant will have the four people in the rear in seats that face each other. Finally, there will be a panel van for commercial clients.

Like the other VW-branded EVs, the Buzz will ride on the MEB platform. Powertrain details are still largely a mystery. Judging by the other models, expect rear- and all-wheel-drive variants. For context, the concept had 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts) and an estimated range of 270 miles.