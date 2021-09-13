If you were hoping that the next-generation Mazda CX-5 will debut with huge changes for the 2022 model year, prepare to be disappointed. If the photos recently leaked by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology are indicative of what’s coming, we will be dealing with another refresh for the brand’s mid-size SUV. The minor changes hint at a final redesign for the existing model before the new one arrives.

Our pals at Kolesa.ru were quick to render the 2022 CX-5 and to implement the visual changes that were unearthed by the leaked images. The front fascia, for example, gains a new lower grille design, while the headlights appear to be a tad slimmer with L-shaped LED elements. Meanwhile, the main grille has a different pattern and the new renderings depict all those tweaks.

If you take a look at the rear end, you’ll probably have a hard time finding what’s changed. The lower section of the bumper has somewhat simpler lines, while the taillights stretch further into the boot. The overall design remains largely unchanged compared to the CX-5 that’s still available at Mazda’s showrooms.

The fact that this version of the SUV looks so familiar makes us believe this is not the next-generation model. When the new CX-5 arrives, we expect it to feature more serious visual changes and underneath the skin, it’ll be a brand new model with available six-cylinder engines. Our assumption is that Mazda will keep the current model on sale for another year or two until the next-gen CX-5 is ready for its market launch. If our guess is correct, we should see the new model for the 2023 or 2024 model year.