Audi’s future is electric, high-tech, and (most likely) autonomous. This direction was set by the automaker with the release of the Skysphere concept in August this year. It was the first of three concept vehicles (the second one was the Grandsphere) that preview the company’s future, and Supercar Blondie wanted to see what the future holds for the Ingolstadt-based automaker.

The popular vlogger recently shared a new video on YouTube with the Skysphere concept, claiming she is the first person in the world outside Audi to drive it. In fact, driving is probably not the most accurate word here because most of the time, the Australian presenter was not in control of the vehicle.

Probably the most spectacular feature of the Skysphere concept is its ability to change its wheelbase. Actuators behind the front axle move the entire front clip of the car rearward, shortening the wheelbase by nearly 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) in its transition between the GT and Sport modes. Not only that, but in GT mode the steering wheel and pedals disappear completely to create a more spacious cabin for the passengers. Luckily, these functions are demonstrated in the video.

Powering the Skysphere concept is a rear-mounted electric motor with an output of 624 horsepower (465 kilowatts). On paper, the prototype vehicle should be capable of accelerating from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just under 4.0 seconds. Unfortunately, Supercar Blondie was apparently not allowed to unleash the full potential of the concept, though, at least, we get to see it being driven in Sport mode.

Following the Skysphere and Grandsphere, Audi should also unveil the Urbansphere with the trio serving as a preview of the brand’s technology and styling. In fact, some of the technologies seen in the concepts should be implemented in production models by the middle of the decade.

Gallery: Audi Skysphere Concept 2021