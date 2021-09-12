Is the new Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP a little too bland for your liking? For some, the widebody kit, extra power, and focus on handling isn’t enough in the stock Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP which is why the team at Beek Auto Racing got involved. This Netherlands-based group of Mini enthusiasts worked with a customer who wanted to improve their Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP in every measurable way and the results are quite exciting.

The Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP debuted in 2020 as the top-of-the-line performance trim for the F56 generation Mini Cooper. This was the third installment of the GP trim which is Mini’s equivalent to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS marking the very pinnacle of the generation before its imminent replacement.

The two previous-generation Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP were loved by many for their superb handling and engaging driving dynamics. Sadly the third-generation Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP was a miss for many namely due to its isolating automatic transmission and inability to put down power properly.

Gallery: Mini GP3 By Beek Auto Racing Is Way Better Than Stock

4 Photos

To improve upon the polarizing Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP package, the team at Beek Auto Racing has a few tricks up their sleeves. First, they completely changed out the stock suspension for something that is on the softer side for a more compliant and road-friendly ride. This suspension setup is courtesy of Dutch suspension specialists AST who used their 5100 kit.

The 2.0-liter B48 inline-4 is boosted from 306 horsepower to an impressive 330 horsepower. To keep this power in check Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are used at all four corners. There’s also a Milltek exhaust to improve on the stock car’s sound.

The final product is an optimized Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP that remedies many of the stock car’s flaws. Would you take this over a normal Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP?