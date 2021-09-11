There was a lot to see at this year's IAA Mobility show in Munich – a recyclable BMW city car, a bunch of electric Mercedes-Benz models, and a new Porsche racing concept, just to name a few. But one thing you likely didn't catch a glimpse of on the show floor was this incredibly spec'd BMW M4 Competition.

Leave the convention center and head to BMW Welt, which sits just west of the company's global headquarters, and that's where you'll find this minty fresh M4 alongside a number of new vehicles from the German manufacturer. The company invited us out to the space last week so that we could check out cars like the new 2 Series Coupe and 4 Series Gran Coupe in person, as well as this fantastic-looking M4.

The fresh M4 Competition sits in a corner of the facility which BMW calls "M Town," wearing a Mint Green paint job and 20-inch bronze wheels. Both of those options are available as part of the brand's expanded BMW Individual customization line – which you can peruse using the online configurator – along with more than 130 other paint options and eight different wheel options.

Beyond the eye-popping paint and wheels, this BMW M4 Competition also boasts a new fiber front splitter, a restyled rear bumper, a rear wing, and unique side skirts, all finished in carbon fiber. Each of those options is available through the BMW M Performance Parts catalog, which also includes available upgrades to the interior seating surfaces and trim pieces.

BMW also showed off the recently updated X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition crossovers, as well as the electric i4 M50 Safety Car that will officially debut at the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria on August 15. So, there's plenty to see at BMW Welt if you know where to look.

Photos: Jeff Perez / Motor1.com