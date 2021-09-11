The hot version of the VW T-Roc, the T-Roc R, has just made its debut over two years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. It was before this dreaded pandemic, but it seems like Wolfsburg is in a rush to give the crossover a refresh.

We've seen the standard T-Roc and T-Roc R-Line facelifts virtually undisguised before, now it's time for the T-Roc R to show itself at the camera for this latest set of spy shots. The biggest giveaway? The R badge by the tailgate, which VW didn't even bother concealing for the road tests.

Gallery: VW T-Roc R Facelift Spy Shots

10 Photos

According to our spies, the T-Roc R facelift prototype was caught in the countryside near VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg.

Upfront, the redesigns are mostly seen on the grille, with the horizontal slats on the outgoing model now replaced with a single one combined with a restyled mesh. The headlights seem slimmer as well, ticking the box of the things usually changed in a facelifted model. However, we need to point out there seems to be concealment employed on the bumper, which could be tricking us that nothing has changed down below.

No alterations are seen on the side, though the spotted prototype seems to use Y-spoke rims as opposed to the V spokes of the outgoing model.

At the rear, the only change we can discern is the restyled graphics on the taillamps – that, and the repositioned R emblem, which got a redesign the same year the T-Roc R made its global debut.

No mechanical changes are expected for the T-Roc R, along with the rest of the T-Roc family. We expect VW to reveal the refreshed T-Roc range next year, but we're expecting the model to get a next-generation model, along with the Golf, Tiguan, and Passat.