The Bugatti Centodieci experiences wind speeds that surpass that of even the most powerful hurricanes. When you consider the engineering feats required to make a vehicle as fast as the Bugatti Centodieci, it becomes even more special. To showcase how much work it takes to make a Bugatti level product, Bugatti released details about the wind tunnel testing of the limited production Centodieci and the details are fascinating.

The wind tunnel required to test the Bugatti products is much like Bugatti’s extremely powerful and rare. The wind tunnel utilizes a propeller that measures 8.0 meters in diameter and is powered by a 9172 horsepower (6840 Kilowatts) motor to create constant wind speeds of 186 mph (300km/h). Since the Bugatti Centodieci’s top speed is 236 mph (380 km/h) this wind tunnel testing is critical to ensure the car is stable at speed.

Gallery: Bugatti Centodieci Wind Tunnel Tests Surpass Natural Forces

At these wind speeds, safety is critical. Bugatti explains that, “The driveshafts are dismantled ahead of testing in order to prevent the external drive of the wheels from transferring any forces into the vehicle. The vehicle is then fixed with nothing but four small pins in the underbody and its height is varied according to the testing plan.”

During this wind tunnel testing, Bugatti engineers make minute changes to the Centodieci’s aerodynamics to measure results and gather data required to finalize the design of this unique hypercar. The Centodieci is tested in the wind tunnel at various speeds to ensure the hypercar is stable no matter how fast it's going during performance driving.

The airflow to the brakes and engine are also scrutinized to make sure they are receiving all of the air they need to remain cool during hard driving. Even though the Centodieci is limited to only 10 units, the Bugatti engineers are working like they plan to build over one million units. When it comes to wind tunnel testing there is no compromise when you’re building a hypercar regardless of production volume.