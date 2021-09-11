Which performance SUV is the quickest? To find out, carwow arranged a meeting of the top luxury performance SUVs and met at an empty airstrip. With representatives from BMW, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, and Jaguar on hand, this drag race included some of the quickest performance vehicles on the planet. Now let’s see which of these high rise performance machines is the best in a drag race.

The BMW X3 M is a BMW M3 for customers who prefer the practicality of an SUV. Sure the X3 M has a higher center of gravity and weighs more than the M3 sedan, however, its performance is still staggering. Power comes from the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-6 that produces 510 horsepower and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via BMW X-Drive all-wheel-drive system. This quick SUV can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 3.3 seconds.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is one sinister looking SUV. This muscular performance machine is home to a magnificent twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine the pumps out a stout 503 horsepower and send its power through an Mercedes-AMG 9-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission. Power is routed to all four wheels via Mercedes-AMG’s 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes-AMG claims the GLC 63 S can sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrafoligio brings the passion of an Italian supercar to the practical body style of an SUV. Power comes from a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces 505 horsepower. This strong V6 is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and sends power to the pavement via an all-wheel drive system. Alfa Romeo claims a 0 to 60 time of only 3.6 seconds.

Finally we have the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, and SUV that recent received a mid-cycle refresh. Power comes from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out a race leading 550 horsepower. Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission and reaches the ground via an all-wheel-drive system. Jaguar claims a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.0 seconds.

Which of these super SUVs is the quickest? Although their spec sheets are remarkably similar the race result isn’t as close as you’d think.