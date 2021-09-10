Jeep is increasing the price of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer by $850, according to dealer guides cited by Cars Direct. This takes the least expensive Wagoneer to $68,845 (before the $2,000 destination charge). Meanwhile, the luxury-focused Grand Wagoneer is $87,845.

Cars Direct notes that there are no incentives currently available for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. It notes that the Wagoneer has strong residual values that might make leasing one a good option.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are the same size, and the level of luxury is the main thing separating them. Inside, there's seating for up to eight people, and the SUV can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

The Wagoneer gets a mild-hybrid 5.7-liter V8 making 392 horsepower (292 kilowatts) and 404 pound-feet (548 Newton-meters). The Grand Wagoneer upgrades to a 6.4-liter V8 that generates 471 hp (351 kW) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm).

For handling a person's off-roading needs, Jeep offers three forms of four-wheel drive. The range-topping version is Quadra-Drive II with a two-speed transfer case and an electronic limited-slip differential. An air suspension is an option on the Wagoneer and standard on the Grand model.

The cabin is one of the major strengths of the models. Both come with a standard digital instrument cluster that measures 10.3 inches on the Wagoneer and 12.3 inches on the Grand Wagoneer. Leather upholstery is standard, and Series II and Series III grades of the GW get nicer Palermo leather.

The Wagoneer Series III trim level and all Grand Wagoneer grades get a high-end McIntosh stereo with 19 speakers. Meanwhile, the Grand Wagoneer Series III has a sound system with 23 speakers.

Jeep's parent Stellantis reports sales quarterly. The Wagoneer twins are still so new that the number of deliveries isn't available for them yet, so their degree of popularity among buyers is still a mystery