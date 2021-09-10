The Hoonigan YouTube channel is a treasure trove of automotive fun, and the crew’s latest video is no different. The channel took a step back 20 years into a wildly different performance era, grabbing a 2002 Honda S2000 and a 2000 Acura Integra Type R for some vehicular exploits. The new video tries to determine which is the superior drag racer, which isn’t exactly a fair fight.

The two share a parent company, but they are quite unique. The Acura is front-wheel drive, while the Honda powers just the rear wheels. The Integra packs a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that makes 197 horsepower (146 kilowatts), while the S2000’s 2.0-liter engine produces 240 hp (178 hp). Both are unmodified with manual gearboxes – a five-speed for the Acura and a sixer for the Honda. The S2000 is also about 200 pounds (91 kilograms) heavier than its FWD family member.

The two cars are competing to win the best out of three 1000-foot drag races. The first race has the two evenly lined up, though the Honda gets the superior launch, even with its rear tires smoking. It leaves the Honda in the dust. The Honda gets a handicap in the second race with an added passenger for more weight, while the Acura gets a small head start. It’s a much fairer race, with the Acura getting its first win by half a car.

The third and final race keeps the Acura’s head start but removes the Honda’s passenger. It’s enough of a difference to allow the Honda to earn its second win. The two cars are starkly different, and that’s noticeable in the drag races. It might not have been the fairest of fights, but it was fun to watch. Today’s cars make a lot more power than they used to, but that never really made drag racing any less exciting.