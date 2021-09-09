Sony PlayStation fans have waited an eternity for the next proper iteration of the Gran Turismo video game franchise. Now, it appears there could actually be some light at the end of the tunnel with a proper teaser video showing cinematic cuts, gameplay, and a very specific release date of March 4, 2022.

The trailer was released during the 40-minute PlayStation Showcase broadcast on September 9, during which a plethora of games were shown. Gran Turismo is obviously of particular interest to us, and the short video above offers the deepest look we've had thus far at the long-overdue racing title. It opens with a properly cinematic score of classical music overlayed with Porsche images, specifically the 917 concept car that debuted in 2019. Glimpses of tracks and other cars follow, not to mention a quick interior shot of a Ferrari, and it all looks spectacular.

As the music changes to something more upbeat, so does the action. Quick jump cuts show all kinds of vehicle customization options. We also see a screen showing photo mode locations, and there are a lot of them. Classic cars show up a bit later, including a family portrait of Nissan Skyline GT-R models because hey, you can't have Gran Turismo without having Skylines galore. More track shots follow, including longtime classics like the high-speed ring and new dirt rally courses. In-car racing footage looks great, the sounds are stirring, and it's slated to arrive for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Here's where we must temper the excitement because honestly, we've all been here before. It's been eight years since GT6 launched for the PlayStation 3, and 2017's Gran Turismo Sport was meant to be a holdover for GT7, not the anchored title it morphed into. When the PlayStation 5 console launched in late 2020, GT7 was said to be close behind for 2021, but then came word of another delay. It's not easy to sustain a fanbase with years of delays and broken promises, especially with Microsoft's Forza franchise pumping out solid racing titles far more frequently.

With a specific release date now in writing, perhaps the very long wait for a properly new Gran Turismo experience will indeed be over soon.