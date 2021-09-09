Municipalities around the world are showing interest in electric vehicles for a variety of purposes. With more interior room, significantly lower maintenance costs, and zero-emission operation, they fit with the future narrative playing out in major cities. Police departments are no exception, and several locations in the UK are interested in seeing how the Ford Mustang Mach-E could work as a full-fledged patrol car.

That interest led Ford to develop a Mach-E concept specifically for police departments across the pond. This one-off creation will be evaluated by England's Metropolitan Police Force, but several other departments around the UK want a go behind the wheel.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Car

13 Photos

Aside from the Day-Glo exterior treatment and the requisite lightbar, the cop-spec Mach-E is fitted with special mounting pods and brackets to help suss out locations for items without causing too much damage to the vehicle. The LED lighting systems also run on a separate battery, so the Mach-E's range is unaffected by its emergency gear.

This isn't the first time Ford developed a Mustang specifically for police use. The fox body Mustang notchback served police agencies across the United States through the 1980s and 1990s as the Mustang SSP. Standing for Special Service Package, the pony car received a variety of upgrades for added durability and functionality as an interceptor and yes, they all had Ford's venerable 5.0-liter high-output V8. Some even had a manual transmission.

Ford Mustang SSP photo credit: Christopher Smith / Motor1.com

With an electric powertrain, the Mach-E wouldn't require heavy-duty upgrades like stronger hoses and extra coolers for engine oil or transmission fluid. The Mach-E also has considerably more interior space versus the old 5.0, and in GT guise it can reach 60 mph in under four seconds. That would make it tough for the bad guys to escape, provided they don't reach open roads for a long-distance sprint.

For now at least, this is just a one-off vehicle for evaluation purposes. But we wouldn't be surprised to see an official Mach-E SSP cop car from Ford in the years to come.