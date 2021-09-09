While there are no powertrain changes for the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, the Environmental Protection Agency has new fuel economy ratings for the model. The new numbers are 16 miles per gallon city, 24 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. Compared to last year, the city number is 1 mpg better, but the highway figure falls 3 mpg. The combined rating doesn't change.

The reason for the change is because the EPA certifies fuel economy based on a vehicle's sales volume. Most Corvette buyers are getting the Z51 performance package, and it has parts like a different rear-end ratio and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires that would affect mileage.

Gallery: 2022 Chevrolet Corvette New Colors

"The EPA fuel economy numbers are based on which package is most popular. For 2021, Corvette Stingrays equipped with Z51 accounted for nearly 70 percent of Corvettes sold, because our customers are looking for the highest level of performance," Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins said in a statement to Autoblog.

The reason for the slight increase in the city fuel economy is because of the upgrades to the LT2 V8 engine for 2022. A revised fuel injection system creates fewer waste products and has lower particulate emissions. The calibration for the Active Fuel Management system is also different. The changes don't affect the powerplant's output.

On October 26, we get the details about the biggest C8 Corvette update since the model's launch because that's when the Z06 debuts. Rumors suggest it has a version of the engine from the C8.R race car with dual overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft. The output is allegedly 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts), and the V8 might have a redline as high as 9,000 rpm.

Chevy says the Z06 is a 2023 model year product, so we're not expecting them to be in showrooms until around the middle of 2022.