This week, Stellantis Mexico posted to Twitter four teaser images of a new unnamed Dodge SUV. Camouflage and dark mood lighting has much of it hidden in the photos, though the new Dodge isn’t a complete mystery. It appears the new model is a reworked version of the GAC GS5 SUV offered in China, though it looks like it could feature a few styling differences.

The camouflage, which covers the entire vehicle, creates a much smaller grille than what’s seen on the GS5, though this could be an intentional trick. At a glance, it looks similar to the bold black trapezoidal grille from the discontinued Dodge Journey. The new Dodge and the GS5 share the same side profile shape and the same front- and rear-end lighting signatures. We do expect Dodge to replace the GAC badging with its own branding.

Dodge hasn’t announced when it’ll reveal the new model, but we have little information about it outside of the images. The GAC GS5 is available in some Latin American countries, which packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 150 horsepower (111 kilowatts) and 173 pound-feet (234 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with a six-speed automatic gearbox, which is becoming less common on larger vehicles. The new Dodge is expected to compete with the Kia Sportage, thee Seat Ateca, and other competitive offerings.

The addition of a new SUV in Mexico will help fill out its lineup as the company only offers the Dodge Durango there, and it’s not the cheapest SUV, starting at just over $44,000 at current exchange rates. The new Dodge will likely slot below it in the company’s Mexican lineup. Dodge’s US stable is also lacking in crossovers after the company discontinued the Journey after the 2020 model year. Dodge is working on a proper replacement that will allegedly share its underpinnings with the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale.