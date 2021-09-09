Volkswagen is going all-in on EVs, and these new spy shots offer our first glimpse at the electric sedan that the company is developing. It reportedly goes by the name Aero B and allegedly arrives in 2023.

This vehicle doesn't wear much camouflage, except for tape over the grille and headlights. Judging by the ID.3 and ID.4, expect there to be accent lighting on the hood, spanning the area between the main lamps. A strip of black trim would look like a grille but wouldn't actually be an opening.

Gallery: Volkswagen Aero B Spy Shots

25 Photos

If you look closely, the black areas in the lower fascia aren't inlets. They're just painted sections. EVs don't have the same airflow needs as a combustion engine, so only the opening in the middle is necessary for getting cool air to the necessary areas.

In profile, there's a flowing roofline that appears to lead to a liftback rear. There are flush door handles, and the styling along the flanks has a minimalist, unadorned appearance.

At the rear, the center taillight is a wide strip at the upper portion of the rear glass. The trapezoidal sections in the lower fascia evoke tailpipes, but this is an EV.

The Aero B reportedly takes inspiration from the VW Space Vizzion concept. Like that vehicle, the Aero B would possibly be available as a wagon, in addition to the sedan we see here. It would take the place of the Passat in the brand's lineup. Switching to an EV allegedly opens up the interior space to be on par with the Phaeton, despite this vehicle's smaller footprint.

Like VW's other EVs, the Aero B would ride on the automaker's MEB platform. Expect the base model to be rear-wheel drive, but a two-motor, all-wheel-drive version is likely, too. There's even the possibility of a performance-focused GTX variant.