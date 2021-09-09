The folks at Throttle House are once again challenging the BMW M5 CS to a drag race against a powerful opponent. This time it's trying to beat a modern Porsche 911 Turbo.

As a refresher, the BMW CS has a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 pumping out 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) running through an eight-speed automatic to a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. It also weighs 230 pounds than the M5 Competition. According to Throttle House's experience, the sedan seems to be making far more power than BMW claims. The four-door has no problem beating a Dodge Charger Redeye.

Throttle House selected the standard 911 Turbo, not the S, because the price was closer to the M5 CS in Canada, where the site is located. The BMW is $170,800 CAD as tested, and the Porsche is $198,400 CAD.

The 911 Turbo makes 572 hp (427 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from a twin-turbo 3.75-liter flat-six. It's running through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. While less powerful than the M5, the Porsche weighs less, which evens the odds.

The first race is with launch control. The machines are side-by-side off the line, but the Porsche eventually rolls ahead. The results are close, but the 911 scores the victory.

Next, they race without launch control. This time, the 911 Turbo takes an immediate lead, and the BMW can't keep up.

Finally, they race from a roll. Once again, the Porsche pulls ahead and scores a win.

In a surprise, the guys then challenge the 911 Turbo against a tuned Mercedes-AMG E63S with 1,000 hp (746 kW). With over 400 hp (298 kW) more than the Porsche, this is hardly a fair fight. Even in the rain where traction is limited, the modified sedan leaves the coupe in the dust.