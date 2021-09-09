The teaser campaign for the next-gen Ford Ranger is finally underway. The company's video showcases the camouflaged truck in rugged conditions to prove that it's highly capable when things get tough.

The clip has the Ranger kicking up mud, blasting through sand, rock crawling, sliding through the snow, and driving down an off-road trail. Ford definitely wants people to know that the new truck is every bit as capable in rugged conditions as the pickup it replaces.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger New Spy Photos

22 Photos

The trucks in this video are still under camouflage and look just like the ones we are seeing in spy shots. The styling definitely appears to be an evolution of the current look. Among the visible changes, we can see stacked LEDs in the headlights.

We are seeing spy shots showing Ford already developing what is likely the Raptor variant of the Ranger in the United States. This seems to suggest that the hotter variant is finally coming to America. Rumors indicate the model uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and reportedly makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 415 pound-feet (563 Newton-meters).

Other spy shots also indicate that a plug-in hybrid variant is under development. The speculation says that it uses a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with a single electric motor churning out a combined 362 hp (270 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. The model reportedly arrives in 2024.

Ford isn't disclosing a specific date for when the new Ranger debuts, beyond that it's later in the year. Teasing the vehicle suggests a premiere isn't too far away. We expect the truck to go on sale in the US in 2022, possibly as a 2023 model year product. The Raptor variant probably isn't going to be available at launch.

In addition, a deal between Ford and Volkswagen means that the next-gen Amarok pickup shares the same platform as the Ranger.