The Toyota Corolla Cross made its US debut in June this year and is ready to hit the brand’s showrooms around the country in just a few weeks from now. Starting from October, you’ll be able to order the new Japanese crossover at a starting price of $22,195 (before handling and destination fee of $1,215) for the entry-level front-wheel-drive model.

Assembled in the US at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama, where up to 150,000 examples could be produced per year, the Corolla Cross will be available with just a single engine option, at least for now. When the crossover debuted some three months ago, the automaker promised it will offer a hybrid powertrain at a later date.

For now, a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 169 horsepower (126 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 newton-meters) is the only option, sending power to the front wheels as standard or to both axles at an additional cost of $1,300. Above the base L trim level, the Corolla Cross LE starts at $24,545 in FWD configuration, and the range-topping XLE kicks off at $26,325. The most expensive 2022 Corolla Cross money can buy, before options, is the XLE AWD model at $27,625.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross (US Spec)

39 Photos

Even the base L grade comes nicely equipped with a seven-inch multimedia screen, rear HVAC vents, remote keyless entry, LED headlights and taillights, and two USB ports. Upgrade to the LE and it will bring features such as wireless charging, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated side mirrors. The XLE range-topper adds 18-inch wheels, a 10-way power driver seat, and dual-zone climate control.

During the presentation of the new crossover in June, Toyota promised "more coming next year." This means customers won’t have to wait too long until they get the option for a hybrid powertrain.